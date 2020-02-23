Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Francis RC Church
868 Ringwood Avenue
Haskell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Coleson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Myra Coleson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Myra Coleson Obituary
Marion Myra Coleson

Oak Ridge - Coleson, Marion Myra (Meyer) age 84 of Oak Ridge on Saturday February 22, 2020. Born in Paterson, lived in Hawthorne before moving to Oak Ridge. She was a telephone operator in Parsippany for many years.

Beloved wife of the late Victor, loving mother of Victor Coleson and his wife Dawn of Haskell and the late Kevin Coleson, Sister of Barbara Kane of Wayne, Judy Barber of Hawthorne and the late John Meyer. Grandmother of Dana Clemants of North Carolina, Alexander Kevin Coleson of Haskell and Great grandmother of Landon.

Relatives and friends will meet on Tuesday Feb. 25 for a 9:30 Am mass at St. Francis RC Church 868 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Entombment Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Funeral arrangements by

D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -