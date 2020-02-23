|
Marion Myra Coleson
Oak Ridge - Coleson, Marion Myra (Meyer) age 84 of Oak Ridge on Saturday February 22, 2020. Born in Paterson, lived in Hawthorne before moving to Oak Ridge. She was a telephone operator in Parsippany for many years.
Beloved wife of the late Victor, loving mother of Victor Coleson and his wife Dawn of Haskell and the late Kevin Coleson, Sister of Barbara Kane of Wayne, Judy Barber of Hawthorne and the late John Meyer. Grandmother of Dana Clemants of North Carolina, Alexander Kevin Coleson of Haskell and Great grandmother of Landon.
Relatives and friends will meet on Tuesday Feb. 25 for a 9:30 Am mass at St. Francis RC Church 868 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Entombment Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Funeral arrangements by
D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell