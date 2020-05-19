Marion PoswencykNorth Haledon - POSWENCYK, Marion (Barr), 96, on May 16, 2020 of North Haledon. Marion was born in North Haledon and lived there until she moved to Hillsborough in 2016. Marion was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in North Haledon and previously for many years, The Presbyterian Church of North Haledon.Marion was the wife of the late Raymond Poswencyk. She is survived by her son Doug and his wife Patricia of Hillsborough, her grandson Andreas, her sister Evelyn Kientzler, her niece Debbie Kientzler Walsh and her nephew Mark Kientzler along with their families.Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services were held privately by the family.Donations may be made in Marion's Memory to the Foodbank Network of Somerset County, NJ.