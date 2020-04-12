|
|
Marion Romaglia
Rochelle Park - Marion Romaglia, (nee Petrocelli), 89, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Before retiring, Marion worked for Kerr Steamship as a bookkeeper. She was a Member of Rochelle Park Women's Club.
Cherished wife of Joseph Charles Romaglia, Sr.. Loving mother of Joseph Romaglia, Jr. and Sharon Romaglia and her husband Anthony Ward. Marion will also be missed by her many relatives and friends.
All services are private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Marion's memory may be made to The NJ Firemen's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, NJ, 07005 or The Seeing Eye, PO Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375.
Due to present circumstances, a celebration of Marion's life will be held at a later time.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com