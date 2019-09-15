|
|
Marion (Hunt) Slacke
Saddle Brook - Marion (Hunt) Slacke, 90 of Saddle Brook passed away on Sept. 12, 2019 with her family at her side. Born and raised in Manhattan, NY, she was a graduate of the Lennox Hill NY School of Nursing and Jersey City State College. Marion was an RN who worked at Hackensack Hospital and Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and, as a beloved school nurse for 20 years in Saddle Brook. She was a girl scout leader and camp nurse for GSA. She was a 56-year parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Saddle Brook and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. Marion was an avid art lover, a certified Master Gardener and amateur actor and backstage crew member with the Nutley Little Theater. As her vision began to fail, she became a leader, speaker and mentor with Focus on Eyes, a support organization for limited vision individuals in Bergen County.
Loving mother of Diane Lapsley (Don), Chris (Mary Ann) , Sue (Rich), Pat and Kat. Beloved grandmother to Robert, Brian, Michael, Suzanne, Brennan, and Olivia, five great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters Elizabeth Baldwin and Eileen O'Sullivan and brother Edward Hunt. She was pre-deceased by her husband Joseph, sisters Anita and Sheila and brother Thomas.
Visitation Monday, 9/16/19, 4-8 p.m. at Vander Plaat - Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, 201-797-3500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9/17/19, 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 488 Saddle River Rd., Saddle Brook, NJ followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, Marion requested a donation to the Saddle Brook Ambulance Corp and the Macular Degeneration Society. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.