Marion Werner
Lyndhurst - Marion Charlotte Werner of Lyndhurst, NJ died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was 93 years old. Marion was born in Secaucus, NJ, daughter of the late John G. and Louise Kroling Henkel. She graduated from Weehawken High School and attended Berkeley School in New York City. Marion was a full time homemaker who loved to volunteer at church and The Ladies Beach Club. Marion and her husband Helmuth resided in Lyndhurst, NJ for 52 years. They also spent their summers at Pinecliff Lake in West Milford, NJ, where they enjoyed the company of many special friends and family. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Clifton. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Drewes, and husband Klaus of Rutherford, Janet Werner of Brick, and Susan Toscano, and husband Robert of Greenwood Lake, NY, six grandchildren, Lori Drewes, Kurt Drewes and wife, Colleen, Eric Drewes, Melissa Cruz (Toscano) and husband Richard, Alison Toscano, and Brandon Hellmer and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Nora. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Helmuth Werner, sister Ann Koerner and brother John Henkel. Private Internment was at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 26, 2020.