Maris S. Brinkmann
Maris S. Brinkmann

Upper Saddle River, NJ - Maris S. Brinkmann (nee Etkin) died peacefully on September 22, 2020 after a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer at the age of 77. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John Brinkmann, in February 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother to Kirsten Brinkmann (James Timmerman, Caroline and Michael), Claudia Balestier (Steve, Joanna, Matthew, Lauren and Jamie) and Monika Martucci (Joe, Riley, Camryn, Alexa). A devoted daughter of the late Haskell and Shirley Etkin of Pearl River, NY and cherished sister and aunt to Richard Etkin (Maryann, Jennifer and Adrienne). A long time resident of Upper Saddle River, a retired teacher from the Mahwah Board of Education and realtor with Terrie O'Connor Realty, Maris enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling the world with her husband, cooking, tennis, reading, games, and the arts.

A celebration of life will be held in private given covid constraints.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice Foundation, Saddle River, NJ

Professional funeral arrangements entrusted to Manke Memorial. Please visit Maris' tribute page at www.mankememorial.com.




Published in Town Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2020.
