Marissa Ann Esca
Marissa was very happy and a ball of sunshine. She lit every room that she walked into and made everyone smile. She was very active in high school. She excelled in all sports such as soccer, basketball, softball, and recreational and competition cheerleading for the Rutherford Junior Football League. She also enjoyed playing travel CYO basketball for Saint Mary's. Marissa studied cosmetology and graduated from Empire Beauty School in 2018. After she graduated, she worked at Flos's Hair Salon in Lyndhurst, NJ. Marissa grew up with two loving parents, Frank and Ann Marie and two sisters who admired her very much, Lena and Delizia. Marissa will be dearly missed by her family, Nonno and Nonna Esca, Grandma Irene, the Iacovelli family, the Antonicelli family, the Digravina family, and many more cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. She will stay remembered in our hearts forever. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Rd., Lyndhurst. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bergenite from May 11 to May 14, 2020.