Marjorie A. (Mayer) Dwyer
Wayne - age 76, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She lived in Wayne. Mrs. Dwyer had a great love of family and enjoyed wintering in the Sarasota area of Florida. Mrs. Dwyer was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church and a member of their Active Seniors group. She was also a member of the Suburban Women's Club of Pompton Plains. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Dwyer; loving mother of Thomas C., Jeanne and her husband John Luehs, and Kathy and her husband Albert Cooke; devoted grandmother of Kristen, Ryan, Michael, Emily, Kevin, and Matthew; and dear sister of brother Charles Mayer. Visiting hours will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes. Interment will be in Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.v.org