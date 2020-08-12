1/
Marjorie A. (Mayer) Dwyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie A. (Mayer) Dwyer

Wayne - age 76, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She lived in Wayne. Mrs. Dwyer had a great love of family and enjoyed wintering in the Sarasota area of Florida. Mrs. Dwyer was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church and a member of their Active Seniors group. She was also a member of the Suburban Women's Club of Pompton Plains. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Dwyer; loving mother of Thomas C., Jeanne and her husband John Luehs, and Kathy and her husband Albert Cooke; devoted grandmother of Kristen, Ryan, Michael, Emily, Kevin, and Matthew; and dear sister of brother Charles Mayer. Visiting hours will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes. Interment will be in Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.v.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore's Home for Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved