Marjorie A. (Mayer) DwyerWayne - age 76, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She lived in Wayne. Mrs. Dwyer had a great love of family and enjoyed wintering in the Sarasota area of Florida. Mrs. Dwyer was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church and a member of their Active Seniors group. She was also a member of the Suburban Women's Club of Pompton Plains. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Dwyer; loving mother of Thomas C., Jeanne and her husband John Luehs, and Kathy and her husband Albert Cooke; devoted grandmother of Kristen, Ryan, Michael, Emily, Kevin, and Matthew; and dear sister of brother Charles Mayer. Visiting hours will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. The funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 17 Pompton Ave, Pompton Lakes. Interment will be in Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.v.org