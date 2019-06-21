Resources
Marjorie Ann Doktor

Paterson - Marjorie Ann Doktor (nee Cocoziello), 74, passed away peacefully on the night of May 29, 2019, in Hoboken, where she made her home since 1995.

She is predeceased by parents John and Shirley Cocoziello and sister Arlene Seelig.

She is survived by brothers Alexander and John Barry, sister Joan, daughters Kimberly and Gabrielle, grandson Tristan and "adopted daughter" of many years, Cristina Ferran. Also, not to be forgotten, her beloved dog Guthrie, loyal companion of the last 12 years.

Margie, or "Maggie" as she came to be known by many, had an enormous heart, compassion towards all people, regardless of circumstance, and animals alike. She always lived her life as she saw fit, according to her values and her own rules.

She touched many lives over the years and will be missed.

If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please do so to either or the ASPCA.
