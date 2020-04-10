Resources
April 22, 1945 - March 20, 2020

Marjorie Ann Little (McCorry) , age 74, died peacefully on March 20th. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Marjorie McCorry. Survived and deeply missed by her loving husband of 55 years, Tom Little; sister Maureen (John) McCorry Santamaria; daughters Danni (Mark) Little Dean and Traci (Matt) Little White; and her beloved grandsons Dylan Thomas Dean and Thomas Riley White - who were her greatest joys (along with the NY Yankees!)

Marjorie was a long time resident of River Edge, NJ and retired to Torrance, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held in CA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Torrance Memorial Hospice.
