|
|
Marjorie Baccaglini
Rochelle Park - Marjorie Baccaglini (nee Kearney), 91, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society and the Rochelle Park Seniors Club.
Cherished wife of more than 50 years to the late John Baccaglini (2009). Beloved mother of Jack Baccaglini of Rochelle Park and Anne Marie Perrone and her husband Jospeh of Dumont. Treasured grandmother of Laura and Elizabeth Perrone. Dear sister of Marie Smith and Theresa Rendine. Predeceased by her son, the late Daniel Baccaglini (2007). Marjorie also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday September 26, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Marjorie's memory may be made to Bergen County Animal Shelter 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ, 07608 or the Rochelle Park Ambulance Corps 151 West Passaic Street, Rochelle Park, NJ, 07662
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com