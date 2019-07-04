Resources
Marjorie D. Rohn

Marjorie D. Rohn Obituary
Marjorie D. Rohn

- - Marjorie D. Rohn, beloved mother of Robin, Karen and Kevin passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 93 years young.

Born in Ringwood, NJ on February 5, 1926 to the late Caroline and Roy Ricker, she was from a long line of Rickers that farmed the Ringwood area. Margie was always known as the prettiest girl on the top of Ricker Hill.

Marjorie graduated from Butler High School and worked for General Motors where she met John Rohn "at the water cooler"; marrying Jack in 1952.

Marjorie is survived by her beloved children Robin Rohn Coursen, Karen Rohn Carman, and Kevin Rohn (recently deceased), her cherished grandchildren Caitlin and Carly, Daniel and Hannah, and Christian; and her adored new great granddaughter Mila.

She will best be remembered for her cooking and playing pinochle; but mostly for her dedication to her children and grandchildren.

