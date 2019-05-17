Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resources
Prospect Park - Marjorie (nee Bird) - 83, passed away on May 12, 2019. Born in Passaic she lived in Elmwood Park before moving to Prospect Park in 1967.

She worked in the cafeteria at Manchester High School in Haledon and was a member of Bridgeway Christian Reformed Church in Haledon.

Beloved wife of Robert A. Herman of Prospect Park. Devoted mother of Donald, Dean, Dale, Terri, Gregory, Shalanda Bianca and David Herman and Dawn Ostendorp.Loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Barry Bird.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Rod, Franklin Lakes. Funeral Services Tuesday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Marjorie's memory to , 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
