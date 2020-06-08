Marjorie Jeffer
Wyckoff - Marjorie J. Jeffer (nee Sisco) age 90 of Jupiter, FL, and Wyckoff N.J died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Jupiter Hills Medical Center. Born and raised in Clifton she continued to live there for a few years after marring Herman Jeffer and in 1955 moved to Wyckoff. Surviving is her loving husband of 68 years, Herman as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, great and grand nephews and nieces.
Marjorie lived a full and active life enjoying golf, skiing, traveling and entertaining. She belonged to the Arcola Country Club, Equinox Country Club and Jupiter Hills Country Clubs.
A private graveside service will be held at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers memorial contributions in Marjorie's name may be made to: Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, 1210 S. Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter FL 33458 or Christian Health Care Center, 301 Sicomac Ave, Wyckoff NJ 07481. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com).
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.