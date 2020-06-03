Marjorie L. (Heck) Piazza
East Rutherford - Marjorie L. Piazza (nee Heck), 93, of East Rutherford for 31 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away on June 1, 2020. Marjorie was a homemaker and enjoyed taking long walks and reading. Beloved wife of the late Gabriel T. Piazza. Loving mother of Thomas G. Piazza and his wife Sharon and James E. Piazza and his wife Sharon. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly, Laure, Thomas Jr., Michael, Jamie, James Jr., Nicole and great grandmother of ten great-grandchildren. Predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. The Funeral Service on Friday, June 5, 2020, was private due to the current health crisis. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's School for the Blind, ATTN: Development Office, 761 Summit Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07307 or call 201-876-5432 ask for Development Office. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
