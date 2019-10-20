|
|
Marjorie Lyons
Clifton - Marjorie (Wasdyke) Lyons 93 of Clifton died peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Passaic, she has resided in Clifton for the past 70 years. Marjorie had been employed as a saleslady at Levy Brothers in Clifton for over 15 years. She was an active member of Allwood Chapter #1272 AARP. Marjorie is predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Lyons who died in 1986, by four brothers, John, Jacob, Thomas and Arthur Wasdyke and by three sisters, Corine Smith, Anne Dabak and Jennifer Kuiper. She is survived by a son, Richard R. Lyons and wife, Anita of Clifton, by a daughter, Jean Kollinger and husband, Mark of Tinton Falls, by five grandchildren, Jaclyn Dutch and husband, Matthew, Eric Kollinger, Dana (Lyons) Disimino and husband, John, Kevin and Sean Lyons, by a great grandson Parker Dutch, by a brother, Henry Wasdyke of Whiting and by her devoted caretaker, Doreen. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton followed by burial at Laurel Grove Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Tuesday morning 10AM to noon. allwoodfuneralhome.com