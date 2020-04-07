|
|
Marjorie Matthews
Englewood - Marjorie (Henry) M. Matthews, 92, of Englewood, NJ formerly of Monroe Township, NJ, passed away on April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Matthews. Surviving are her son Anthony Matthews, daughter Melanie Matthews and granddaughter Shay-Marie Colon. The family would like to thank all of those who prayed for Marjorie during her final weeks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Volk Leber Funeral Home in Teaneck, NJ. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her memory by making a contribution to The - Heart.org. To express condolences, please visit Marjorie's tribute page at volkleber.com