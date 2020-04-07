Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Matthews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Matthews Obituary
Marjorie Matthews

Englewood - Marjorie (Henry) M. Matthews, 92, of Englewood, NJ formerly of Monroe Township, NJ, passed away on April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Matthews. Surviving are her son Anthony Matthews, daughter Melanie Matthews and granddaughter Shay-Marie Colon. The family would like to thank all of those who prayed for Marjorie during her final weeks.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Volk Leber Funeral Home in Teaneck, NJ. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her memory by making a contribution to The - Heart.org. To express condolences, please visit Marjorie's tribute page at volkleber.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -