Marjorie Spinelli
Spinelli, Marjorie, 79, of Emerson, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 15th, 2019. Marjorie is survived by her dearest children Joseph and his wife Grace, Gene and his wife Jeanne and Robert and his fiancé Lurana; her grandchildren Andrew and his wife Danielle, Mia, Jack, James, John, Victoria and Lukas. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John and dearest sister Theresa. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Sunday, December 22nd from 1-5 PM. A Mass celebrating Marjorie's life and faith will be held on Monday, December 23rd at R.C. Church Of The Assumption in Emerson, NJ at 10AM with interment at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Nanuet, NY to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com