Marjory (Taylor) Vasicek
formerly of Harrington Park - Marjory (Taylor) Vasicek, age 94, passed away August 23, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She was the wife of the late John C. Vasicek.
Mrs. Vasicek was born December 11, 1924 in Englewood, NJ. She grew up in Bergenfield, NJ and Dumont, NJ, graduating from Tenafly HS in 1942. She received her Associate's degree from Bergen Community College, Paramus, NJ.
She was employed by the Board of Education in Demarest, NJ for 30 years, first as school secretary then as secretary to the Superintendent.
She is survived by her two sons, John T. Vasicek and his wife, Jeanne of Pittsburgh, PA and William E. Vasicek of Dumont, NJ; her two daughters, Veronica A. Vasicek, MD and her husband, Paul Willett of Lexington, KY, and Christina E. Pfalzgraf and her husband, Karl of Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren Lisa, Jennifer, Julie, Carolyn and Eric; and five great grandchildren, Savannah, Logan, Crawford, Lily, and Madeline.
A Private Service will be held at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. alzfdn.org