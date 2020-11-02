1/1
Mark A. Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark A. Carpenter

River Vale - Mark A., 70, of River Vale, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Before retiring, Mark worked for Choicepoint as a Sales Executive . He was a parishioner of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Cherished husband of 13 years to Mary (nee Garofola). Loving father to Alicia Rullan and her husband Scott. Treasured Papa to Julia & Evan. Dear brother of Ronald Carpenter and his wife Odille, Clyde Carpenter and his wife Janet, and Gregory Carpenter and his wife Sonnie. Predeceased by his brothers Frederick Carpenter, Kirk Carpenter and Jeffrey Carpenter.

Mark enjoyed time spent outside on his motorcycle and loved spending time with his friends and family.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:15 am on Thursday November 5, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady Mother of the Church 209 Woodcliff Lake Avenue Woodcliff Lake. Inurnment will be held at a later date at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Mark's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved