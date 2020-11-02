Mark A. Carpenter
River Vale - Mark A., 70, of River Vale, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Before retiring, Mark worked for Choicepoint as a Sales Executive . He was a parishioner of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Cherished husband of 13 years to Mary (nee Garofola). Loving father to Alicia Rullan and her husband Scott. Treasured Papa to Julia & Evan. Dear brother of Ronald Carpenter and his wife Odille, Clyde Carpenter and his wife Janet, and Gregory Carpenter and his wife Sonnie. Predeceased by his brothers Frederick Carpenter, Kirk Carpenter and Jeffrey Carpenter.
Mark enjoyed time spent outside on his motorcycle and loved spending time with his friends and family.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:15 am on Thursday November 5, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady Mother of the Church 209 Woodcliff Lake Avenue Woodcliff Lake. Inurnment will be held at a later date at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Mark's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com