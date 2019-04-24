|
Mark Constantine Loukedis
Montville - Mark Constantine Loukedis, 51, of Montville, died suddenly on April 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kirsten Loukedis (nee Poliski), and his children, Nicholas and Sophia Loukedis, his stepson, Robert Charde, his mother, Jacqueline Fox of St. Petersburg, Florida, his father, Constantine Loukedis and his stepmother Susan Littman Loukedis, of Montvale, his sister, Denice Loukedis Silva and her husband, Peter of Palm Harbor, Florida, and his stepsisters, Lisa Littman Milberg and her husband, Paul of Weston, Florida, and Jennifer Littman Rosenthal and her husband, Brent of Livingston, and nephews Evan Silva, Joey Milberg, Gehrig and Harris Rosenthal.
Mark was the owner of Superior Construction in Elmwood Park, He graduated from Northern Highlands High School in 1985, and earned his Associates Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck.
He was born in Pompton Lakes, spent his early childhood there, and thereafter grew up in Allendale. He lived for several years in Salt Lake City, Utah, and resided with his wife and children first in Bloomfield and for the past ten years in Montville.
Mark loved music, liked a laugh, and was an enduring friend. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial and visitation at Keri Memorial Funeral Home at 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park 07035 on Friday, April 26, from 6 to 9 pm.