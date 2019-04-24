Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Loukedis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Constantine Loukedis


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Constantine Loukedis Obituary
Mark Constantine Loukedis

Montville - Mark Constantine Loukedis, 51, of Montville, died suddenly on April 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kirsten Loukedis (nee Poliski), and his children, Nicholas and Sophia Loukedis, his stepson, Robert Charde, his mother, Jacqueline Fox of St. Petersburg, Florida, his father, Constantine Loukedis and his stepmother Susan Littman Loukedis, of Montvale, his sister, Denice Loukedis Silva and her husband, Peter of Palm Harbor, Florida, and his stepsisters, Lisa Littman Milberg and her husband, Paul of Weston, Florida, and Jennifer Littman Rosenthal and her husband, Brent of Livingston, and nephews Evan Silva, Joey Milberg, Gehrig and Harris Rosenthal.

Mark was the owner of Superior Construction in Elmwood Park, He graduated from Northern Highlands High School in 1985, and earned his Associates Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck.

He was born in Pompton Lakes, spent his early childhood there, and thereafter grew up in Allendale. He lived for several years in Salt Lake City, Utah, and resided with his wife and children first in Bloomfield and for the past ten years in Montville.

Mark loved music, liked a laugh, and was an enduring friend. He will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial and visitation at Keri Memorial Funeral Home at 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park 07035 on Friday, April 26, from 6 to 9 pm.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now