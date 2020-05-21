Mark E. Filipkowski
1956 - 2020
Mark E. Filipkowski

Hackensack - Mark E. Filipkowski, of Hackensack, tragically passed away on April 25th, 2020 of complications from the Covid-19 virus. Mark was born in New York City April 26th, 1956. He earned his Masters in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania and his PhD in Physics from the University of Connecticut. He taught Physics at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus. He was pursuing his Masters in Fine Arts at William Paterson University, exploring a way to combine science and art. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Filipkowski in 2004 and his mother, Josephine Filipkowski in 2014. He was married to the former Melissa Spees who predeceased him in 2003. Mark was survived by his loving brother Steven of Hackensack and many Cousins and friends. Memorial to be determined at a later date. Cremation will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
