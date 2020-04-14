|
Mark E. Natale
Carlstadt - Mark E. Natale, 62, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away on April 9, 2020.
Son of the late Henry "Chick" and Rachel Natale.
Mark was a proud member and faithful brother of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club Parent Chapter in Carlstadt for 20 years and a dedicated member of the Wopena Archers Club in Clifton. He had a love for comradery, friendship, riding, archery, hunting and fishing.
Mark was the owner of Natale's Pizzeria in Waldwick for over 10 years where he cultivated his love for cooking. He was also the proprietor of Central Jersey Sporting Goods in South Amboy, NJ where his passion for archery inspired others through his love of teaching and the sport.
Mark's true passion was his family, especially his grandson Nicolas. He is survived by his wife Doreen (nee Gargiulo) Natale, stepsons Christopher and Michael Morton, brother-in-law Jason Gargiulo and his wife Michelle, grandmother Dolores Gargiulo, his uncle Victor Fonseca, Sr., cousin Victor Fonseca, Jr., and his wife Suzanne, their son Sal, along with many other adoring cousins. Mark is also survived by a massive extended brotherhood and friends.
O Father, in this time of sorrow, I don't have anyone but you. Lord, I feel bitter and wounded in my soul because of this death. Father, I feel robbed of this precious life. Yet, God, I know that you have sent your angels to come and guide my beloved into paradise. Help me to come to terms with what happened. Give me the strength to celebrate a life well-lived. In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.
Funeral Service is private due to the current health crisis. A special celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus on Thursday, April 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Camp for Heros, Inc., 176 Zimp Rd., Fairmont, NC 28340. Arrangements at Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.