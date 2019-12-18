Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Faith Lutheran Church
104 Paradise Road
Oak Ridge, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Fanslau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Edward Fanslau


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Edward Fanslau Obituary
Mark Edward Fanslau

Mark Edward Fanslau passed peacefully on Sunday, December 15th, surrounded by his loving family. A faithful follower and believer in his Lord Jesus Christ, Mark now rejoices in paradise.

Mark was born on September 30th, 1948, and grew up in Midland Park, NJ. He served his country in the United States Air Force and in 2006 retired after 36 years with PSE&G.

Mark was an avid skier and outdoorsman, and a devoted member of Holy Faith Lutheran Church.

Mark is survived by his wife of 36 wonderful years, Alice, daughters Lauren & Michelle, son-in-law Caleb, granddaughter Annaleigh, sisters Carol, Ellen, and Lois, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He has joined many loved ones in heaven, including his mother and father (Velma and Edward), brother-in-law, Tom Rabenhorst, and sister-in-law, Peggi Grenon.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4th, at 11:00am at Holy Faith Lutheran Church (104 Paradise Road in Oak Ridge, NJ).

(Neck-ties are not encouraged as Mark believed them to be cruel and unusual punishment and he preferred to be "Forever in Blue Jeans.")

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made to Holy Faith Lutheran Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -