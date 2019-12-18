|
|
Mark Edward Fanslau
Mark Edward Fanslau passed peacefully on Sunday, December 15th, surrounded by his loving family. A faithful follower and believer in his Lord Jesus Christ, Mark now rejoices in paradise.
Mark was born on September 30th, 1948, and grew up in Midland Park, NJ. He served his country in the United States Air Force and in 2006 retired after 36 years with PSE&G.
Mark was an avid skier and outdoorsman, and a devoted member of Holy Faith Lutheran Church.
Mark is survived by his wife of 36 wonderful years, Alice, daughters Lauren & Michelle, son-in-law Caleb, granddaughter Annaleigh, sisters Carol, Ellen, and Lois, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He has joined many loved ones in heaven, including his mother and father (Velma and Edward), brother-in-law, Tom Rabenhorst, and sister-in-law, Peggi Grenon.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4th, at 11:00am at Holy Faith Lutheran Church (104 Paradise Road in Oak Ridge, NJ).
(Neck-ties are not encouraged as Mark believed them to be cruel and unusual punishment and he preferred to be "Forever in Blue Jeans.")
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made to Holy Faith Lutheran Church.