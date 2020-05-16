Mark F. Buljeta
Ridgefield Park - Buljeta, Mark F. age 66 of Ridgefield Park, passed away on May 9, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19. Mark is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol McMillan Buljeta and their two children, daughter, Jamie Buljeta and son Corey Buljeta as well as his son-in-law, Jeffrey Staron. He also leaves behind his three sisters-in-law's Joan McMillan, Nancy McMillan and Pat Roman, along with, his nieces and nephews: Kristen McMillan Gambardella and her husband Joe Gambardella, Brandon McMillan, Teresa Roman, Anthony Roman, and great-nephew Luca Gambardella. In addition, Mark also leaves behind his sister's Louise Berryhill, and Ellen Buljeta, along with their families. Mark was a wonderful man. He was loved by everyone. He had such a loving kind soul. Mark never hesitated to give a helping hand to anyone. He was a great father, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend. Besides being Carol's husband, he was truly her best friend. As Mark enters the gates of heaven, he will be immensely missed by all who knew and loved him. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.