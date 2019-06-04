Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Bologna Catholic Church
112 Erskine Road
Ringwood, NJ
View Map
Mark J. Murphy Obituary
Mark J. Murphy

Ringwood - Mark J. Murphy age 57 of Ringwood, NJ on Saturday June 1, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY. The family moved to Ringwood in 1969. Entrepreneur of M.J. Murphy Company in Ringwood. On a musical note, Mark was an equity actor and singer having sung multiple seasons for the Tony Amato Opera Company and the Metropolitan Opera House in NYC. Mark was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in Pequannock and a member of the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. He was a proud member of ELPOA. Mark was the Grand Marshall of Ringwood's St Patrick's Day Parade in 2017 and he loved singing the national anthem for his community's many events. Beloved husband of Dawn (nee Reitz) of Ringwood, loving son of Joseph T. Murphy and the late Anita (nee Vina), inspiring brother of Kathleen M. Murphy of Broomall, PA and Amaya D. Corti (Jim) of Stockholm, NJ and awesome uncle of James, Gabrielle and Craig Corti and Jake, Luke and Danny Scochemaro. Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue in Haskell, NJ on Wednesday June 5 from 4-8pm. Family and friends will meet at St. Catherine of Bologna Catholic Church 112 Erskine Road, Ringwood (973-962-7032) on Thursday June 6 for an 9am mass. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Paterson, NJ.
