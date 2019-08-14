|
Mark Patrick McNamara
Westborough - Mark Patrick McNamara, 49, of Westborough, Massachusetts died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his home in Narragansett, Rhode Island.
Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 17, 1969, and raised in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Mark attended Shrewsbury Public Schools and Northeastern University, graduating in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with a marketing concentration. After Northeastern, Mark went on to have a tremendously successful career in business, first at IBM where he was Vice President of Analytic Sales North America and then at Oracle, where he was a Senior Vice President of North America Cloud Platform Sales.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Denise (Tenore) McNamara and their four children: Trevor, Casey, Riley and Colton; his loving parents, F. Michael and Patricia of Shrewsbury; his brother Michael and his wife Ashley, and their children, Owen and Cecily, all of Hopkinton; his mother-in-law Marie Tenore and sister-in-law Alison Tenore both of Paramus, NJ and brother-in-law John Tenore of Manhattan. He is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Mark was a devoted husband and father; his family was always his number one priority and their success and happiness his greatest goal. Mark tirelessly devoted his time to coaching his children in all types of sports from lacrosse and basketball to baseball and hockey. He loved watching his children excel in athletics and academics and was always their greatest champion. A lifelong Boston sports fan, Mark was also a New England Patriots season ticket holder. Mark was generous in spirit; always available to talk, to listen and to mentor.
Mark was grateful to Northeastern University and gave back by serving on its Board of Visitors. He was one of the kindest, most generous and funniest people anyone could ever meet. He was the life of the party. He touched and influenced so many lives. He and Denise opened their homes in Westborough and Narragansett to so many friends and families and were always so warm and welcoming. Of all his accomplishments in his life, and there were many, Mark's greatest legacy will be as a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mark's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 71 West Main Street, Westborough. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mark's preferred charity, , at . To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories", please visit
www.brittonfuneralhomes.com