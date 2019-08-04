|
Mark Philip Zimmerman
Scottsdale, AZ - Mark Philip Zimmerman 62 of Scottsdale, AZ, died on June 28, 2019, at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ. Beloved husband of Beth Mangis. Loving son of Diane and the late Kenneth G. Zimmerman. Dear brother of Paul Zimmerman(Sharon), Marie Zimmerman, Jane McCann(Jeff), Claire Fiske(Bill),and the late Kenny John Zimmerman. Loving uncle to Christina, John and Matthew Zimmerman, William McCann, William and Michael Fiske. He retired from Arctic Air in Arizona. There will be a memorial Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11am. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota or Covenant House, NY, NY would be appreciated.