Mark Shakarjian



Mahwah - SHAKARJIAN, Mark of Mahwah (formerly of Cresskill) passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved son of the late Carnig and Patricia. Companion to his devoted Maria. Dear brother of Alysse Foudy and her spouse Janice, Carnig Jr., Susanne Shakarjian-Christensen and her husband Billy. Dear Uncle to Colin, Trevor, Paul, Danny, Carnig III and Rachael. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to 25th Hour Rescue at "PayPal.me/25thHourRescue - PayPal E-Mail Hrtoga@gmail.com.









