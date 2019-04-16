Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Mark Tullo

Mark Tullo Obituary
Mark Tullo

Wayne - age 65, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was an Independent Consultant employed by ITT in Nutley before retiring. Most recently he was a bus driver for Jordan Transport in Butler and First Student, Inc, a job that he enjoyed thoroughly. Cherished son of Margaret (Shawl) Maralla; loving brother of Kathleen and her husband Ralph Vitaro, and Matthew and his wife Darla; and uncle of Michelle, Erica, Jenna and Nick. All services are private and entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, www.aspca.org
