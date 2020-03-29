Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Koblan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark W. Koblan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark W. Koblan Obituary
Mark W. Koblan

Wood-Ridge - Mark W. Koblan "Rookie", 66, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. Born in Jersey City but lived his last 63 years in Wood-Ridge. Prior to retiring at the age of 50, he was a carpenter for 20 years working for Local 15 in Hackensack. Mark enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was known to many as having a big personality but even a bigger heart. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Reiser) Koblan. Loving father of Renee Greene and her husband Philip. Cherished grandfather of Landon. Dear brother of Drew Koblan (Armida), Kenneth Koblan, Florence Misiewicz (Edward) and the late Michael Koblan and brother-in-law to Marilyn Koblan. Dear son of the late Michael and the late Florence (nee Hendricks) Koblan. Also survived by cousins, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Cremation was private. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -