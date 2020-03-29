|
Mark W. Koblan
Wood-Ridge - Mark W. Koblan "Rookie", 66, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. Born in Jersey City but lived his last 63 years in Wood-Ridge. Prior to retiring at the age of 50, he was a carpenter for 20 years working for Local 15 in Hackensack. Mark enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He was known to many as having a big personality but even a bigger heart. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Reiser) Koblan. Loving father of Renee Greene and her husband Philip. Cherished grandfather of Landon. Dear brother of Drew Koblan (Armida), Kenneth Koblan, Florence Misiewicz (Edward) and the late Michael Koblan and brother-in-law to Marilyn Koblan. Dear son of the late Michael and the late Florence (nee Hendricks) Koblan. Also survived by cousins, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Cremation was private. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.