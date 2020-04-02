|
|
Mark Woitscheck
Hawthorne - Mark C. Woitscheck age 54 of Hawthorne died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Born in Ridgewood, Mark was a lifelong resident of Hawthorne. He owned, along with his brother Steven the family business, Hiway Concrete Products in Saddle Brook. Mark was an avid sports fan of the local teams, including Rutgers Football and the Devils Hockey Team.
Surviving are his twin brother, Steven and his sister Robin and her husband Donald Spano. Mark also leaves his mother, Ilona and step-father Nicholas Papapietro and his father Frederick Woitscheck. In addition Mark leaves behind his niece Haley Van Hook, his nephew Nicholas Van Hook and his wife Leigh and his aunt Ruth Tanis.
Due to the ever changing scenario of the Covid-19/Coronavirus situation, Mark's family has decided to hold the memorial service at a later date. Once a date has been decided on, the website will be updated accordingly. The family thanks you for your understanding in this matter.
Memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to the William B. Mawhinney Volunteer Ambulance 970 Goffle Rd, Hawthorne, NJ 07506, or
Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. 2 Shelter Ln, Oakland, NJ 07436.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff.