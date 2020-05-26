Marlene Biamonte
Florham Park - Marlene Biamonte (nee Michael), 87, passed away on May 10, 2020. Marlene was born in New York, raised in Union City, and resided in Cliffside Park, Bogota and Florham Park. She worked in banking for a number of years before meeting her husband, Angelo. After they married in 1959, she focused on raising their three children. She developed a successful home based career in jewelry sales for Sarah Coventry and later on became the candy hostess at Bischoff's Confectionery in Teaneck.
Marlene loved anything chocolate, big beautiful earrings, and her faithful cats. She loved dining out and spent many days alongside Angelo at their favorite diners socializing. Her compassion and inner strength ran deep and she adored her family, always putting them first. She was a good sport to Angelo's ribbing, but their love was genuine and endured throughout the years. Whether gliding around the dance floor or being active grandparents, they were always a pair.
Marlene's beloved husband of 61 years, Angelo "Butsy", passed six short weeks ago, April 1. Devoted mother of Lisa Giambattista, her husband Angelo, Michael Biamonte, his wife Catherine, and Michele Lightburn, her husband Curtis. Cherished grandmother of Daniella, Domenic and Christina Giambattista, Michael Angelo Biamonte and Angelica Lightburn. She is predeceased by her parents Mehran & Susan Michael, her brother Edward Michael, and her twin brother Arthur Michael.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, please check back for more information.
Donations in Marlene's name to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.