Marlene E. Mc Lean
Hackensack - Marlene E. Mc Lean of Hackensack on December 26, 2019. Beloved mother of Donald Hicks and Ronald Hicks. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 great - great grandchildren, other relatives and special friends. Funeral Services Friday January 3, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Friday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack.