Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Hackensack - Marlene E. Mc Lean of Hackensack on December 26, 2019. Beloved mother of Donald Hicks and Ronald Hicks. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 great - great grandchildren, other relatives and special friends. Funeral Services Friday January 3, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-11 am Friday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack.
