Marlene F. Slavin
New Milford - Marlene F. Slavin (nee Miller) was 87 years old when she passed away Sunday, July 12th. Born in the Bronx, Marlene was a resident of New Milford for over 56 years. She spent her lifetime volunteering in her community of New Milford, serving over 35 years with the New Milford Public Library and actively presiding as the President of the New Milford Board of Health until her retirement at the age of 84.
Marlene was predeceased by her late husband John Slavin, her late son Paul Slavin and her late brother Richard Miller. She is survived by her daughter Diane Richardson and her husband Steve, her sister in law Sharon Miller and her grandchildren Lauren and Colin Richardson. Due to the global pandemic funeral services are private at this time. A memorial gathering will be scheduled in the future to honor Marlene's memory. Please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
for service announcements.