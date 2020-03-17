|
|
Marlene Frederick Marucci
Lakewood - Marlene Frederick Marucci passed away on March 15, 2020 at the age of 86 of Lakewood, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Marucci to whom she was married for 57 years. Marlene was the loving and proud mother of Kurt Frederick Marucci, Sr., his late wife Patty Marucci and Laina Marucci Okin and husband Phillip Okin. She was a devoted grandmother who treasured her four grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Funsch, Dr. Connor Funsch, MacLaine Funsch and Kurt Marucci Jr. She was a dear sister to Dale, Robert and Guy Frederick. Marlene earned her College degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1984; an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She was an avid reader who loved to swim, an accomplished real estate agent and a gifted interior designer. She called Bergenfield her home, but lived in Norwood and Mahwah, NJ before retiring to The Fairways in Lakewood, NJ, and cherished the time she and Bern had at their home on the intracoastal waterway in Hillsboro Beach, Florida. Mom, we sincerely hope you realize how much your family dearly loved you and greatly appreciated all you did; for all of us. We will miss you dearly. . . Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ.