Marlene H. Casey
New Milford - Marlene H. Casey born October 21, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She graduated from Weehawken High School and studied Engineering at the University of Virginia. She and her late husband, Timothy Casey, were dedicated to the preservation and improvement of New Milford and the surrounding areas. Marlene enjoyed working in her colonial kitchen & garden, canning her own fruits and vegetables. As Founder and CEO of Capital Alternatives Corp, she was a major contributor to the creation of New Bridge Landing Historic Park, which has several examples of Dutch stone homes, much like her beloved Jacobus Demarest Casey home. A lifelong Republican, Marlene had the pleasure to work alongside, and support local political figures, as well as support and advise many national politicians, and governors. Her knowledge, advice, support, and love will truly be missed. The daughter of James and Elsie DiSomma, she had a brother James G (deceased). She and her late husband Timothy Casey (Past Teaneck Fire Chief) leave behind their two twin sons, Scott Casey, and Steven Casey, as well as her nephew, James P, niece Jennifer, and great niece Amber. Family and friends are invited to call from 10-12 pm on Thursday, March 7th, at Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford, NJ and the interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's memory made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars www.vfw.org/PatriotsCircle would be kindly appreciated.