|
|
Marlene Licini (nee Hippie)
Wood-Ridge - Marlene Licini (nee Hippie) 73, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Jersey City. Beloved wife of the late Andrea Licini. Devoted mother of Angelo Licini and his wife Patricia, Steven Licini and his wife Catherine and Christopher Licini and his wife Natalie. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Paul, Ryan, Camille, Steven, Gianvieve, Andrea and Luc. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, August 14th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday, August 13th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Serenity Hospice 56 Georgetown Rd. Bordentown, NJ 08505 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com