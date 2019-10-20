|
|
Marlene Nazzaro
Mahwah - Nazzaro, Marlene (nee Frontera), 86, of Mahwah, New Jersey, formally of Fort Lee, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Loving wife of the late John J. Nazzaro. Dear sister of Nancy Sambogna, Patricia Brunje, & the late Dominick Frontera. Devoted mother of Lisa Cirillo & her husband Frank, Robin Kennedy & her husband Daniel, and John Nazzaro & his wife Laureen. Cherished grandmother of D.J. Kennedy & his wife Dena, Gina Vicente & her husband Lance, Kyle Kennedy & his wife Stacie, Anthony Cirillo, Brett Kennedy, and John & Carly Nazzaro. Adored great-grandmother of Lilah, Kinsley, Kendall, Danny, & Kallie. Marlene was known for her amazing cooking skills, as well as taking care of & spending time with her loving family. Friends will be received Tuesday, October 22, 3-7PM, at the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisades Ave., Fort Lee. Funeral Wednesday, 9AM. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10AM, St. Nicholas R.C. Church, Palisades Park. Interment Madonna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Villa Marie Claire Hospice Center, 718 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ 07666. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com