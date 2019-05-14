Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Haledon - Marlene Ordini (nee Wilke) 65, of Haledon, NJ passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born in Passaic, NJ and has lived in Wayne, NJ before moving to Haledon in 1982. She was a Credit and Collections Clerk for Toshiba in Totowa, NJ for 11 years and retired in 2010. Beloved wife of the late Frank Ordini. Devoted mother of Nicholas Ordini of Haledon, Krista Prusiensky and her husband William of Oakland, NJ and Daniel Ordini and his wife Paula of Nutley, NJ. Loving daughter of the late Howard and Helen Wilke. Dear sister of the late Howard, Jr. and Warren Wilke. Memorial Visiting on Saturday at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon,NJ from 2-4 PM. Memorial Service at 4 PM. www.delozito.com
