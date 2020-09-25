Marlene Weitner
Weitner, Marlene (nee Schaefer), 88, of Wilmington, NC, formerly of Paramus and Rochelle Park, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was a member of Church of the Saviour Lutheran, Paramus, NJ 07652.
Cherished wife of 67 years to the late Charles Weitner (2020). Loving mother of Diane Carapella and her husband John and David Weitner and his wife Kathy. Treasured grandmother of Lindsay, John, Kelly, Megan and Douglas. Treasured great-grandmother of Jack.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Marlene's memory may be made to Church of the Savior 643 Forest Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652.
Arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652.
