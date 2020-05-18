Marsha Ellen KeenanMarsha Ellen Keenan, born November 26th 1949, beloved wife and best friend of the late Peter T. Keenan, passed away on May 17th, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Marsha is predeceased by her parents Lorraine Goldstein and Seymour Schuster. Marsha was an English teacher in the New York City public school system almost 40 years. Most of her career was spent at PS 95 in the Bronx. She retired several years ago and volunteered at the local senior center as well as the Bronx Zoo before returning to teaching. Initially she volunteered at the kindergarten before substitute teaching children at St. Gabriel's in Riverdale in the Bronx.Marsha and Pete were married 29 years. They lived the last 15 years in Riverdale in the Bronx. Marsha received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Lehman College.She supported the St. Jude Foundation, ASPCA and many other charities. Most importantly, she provided hundreds of her students with needed school supplies and books..Marsha leaves behind sisters-in-law Maureen, Melissa, Valerie Keenan and Teri Dunbar; and brothers-in-law Michael and Timothy Keenan; nieces Kerianne and Samantha; nephews Christopher, James, Mark, Zachary and Paul, along with great-nephew James David.Due to the pandemic, graveside services are private. Arrangements under Gutterman-Musicant Funeral Directors, interment will take place at George Washington Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the St. Gabriel School in the Bronx, where Marsha volunteered her time and shared her love for education as a substitute teacher. Checks can be sent in memory of Marsha and Peter Keenan to:St. Gabriel's School, 590 West 235th St, Bronx, NY 10463 or online, at