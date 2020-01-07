|
Martha D. Cannon
Mahwah - Martha D. Cannon (nee Davila), age 87, of Mahwah formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late George and Mildred Davila. Martha was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's College in Convent Station where she received her Bachelors Degree. Before retiring, she was a credit manager for Panasonic in Secaucus.
Beloved wife of Thomas Cannon. Devoted mother of Jane Gay and her husband Richard and Beth Castiglia and her husband Kenneth. Loving grandmother of Thomas Cannon (Jeanette), Meaghan Iannoni (Nicholas), Michael Castiglia and Mark Castiglia.
Funeral Liturgy from St. Paul's R.C. Church 200 Wyckoff Ave. Ramsey on Friday, January 10th at 10:30 AM. (All to meet at church). Private cremation will follow. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com