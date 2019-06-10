|
Martha E. McKinley
Toms River - McKinley, Martha E. (nee Stewart), age 99, of Toms River, NJ, formerly of New Milford, NJ passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late William J. McKinley, Sr. Devoted mother of Elizabeth McKinley and her late husband Richard Thornton, William Jr. and his wife Judith, James and his wife Theresa. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Charleston and her husband Kevin, Michael McKinley and his wife Lauren. Cherished great grandmother of Benjamin and Emily Charleston and Grayson McKinley. Predeceased by her siblings: John, William and Mary Stewart Hamolko.
Martha was a proud member of the Eastern Star (Naomi Chapter) of Ridgefield Park, NJ. She was loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Tuesday, from 4-8PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Martha's name to: Paramus Veterans Home Welfare Fund, 1 Veterans Drive, Paramus, NJ 07652. For more information and to view Martha's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com