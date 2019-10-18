Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Cemetery
Norwich, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha J. Hoffman


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha J. Hoffman Obituary
Martha J. Hoffman

Martha J. Hoffman (nee Byrne) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 69 years old. Martha was born on February 13, 1950 in Baltimore, MD, to Rosalinde (Thompson) Byrne and Robert Byrne. Martha grew up in Annapolis, MD and attended Annapolis High School before studying social work at Syracuse University. Martha was proud of the social work she did in Albany, NY and through the Division of Youth and Family Services in Hackensack, NJ. Martha had a knack for making everything feel magical, adding sparkle to all things she came into contact with. She could make a perfect Halloween costume out of rags and turn $5 into an extravagant meal. She had the ability to make holidays and birthday parties feel like the most special day, filled with wonder and hope. Martha instilled these same qualities into her children, who are committed to carrying on her passionate, spirited, determined ways. Martha's love for the country and crafting gave her great satisfaction and fulfillment. Martha leaves behind husband Stephen Wiersma, daughters Joy Margolis and Robin Hoffman, son Christopher Hoffman, as well as her six grandchildren: Boz M, Rex Michael, Christopher Jonathan, Timothy Byrne and Lola Lindsey. Additionally, Martha leaves behind her beloved sisters, Susan, Betsy, and Sara (Sally), brothers Michael and Barry, and canine companion, Thomas. Though Martha will be missed beyond measure, her family is content, knowing that Martha left this earth peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-6 PM with a service being conducted at 5:30 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Paul's Cemetery in Norwich, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Foundation of America or The Emergency Services of Ramsey, NJ are greatly appreciated. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now