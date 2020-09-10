1/
Martha M. Ponzo
Martha M. Ponzo

Hackensack, NJ - Ponzo, Martha M. (nee Sanzari) 88 of Hackensack, NJ, devoted and faithful wife of the late Richard Ponzo Jr. (1997) passed away peacefully at home on September 9th in the arms of her loving family. Martha's most cherished times were with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends. Martha always brought laughter and joy to everyone around her. Cherished mother of Catherine Herman and her husband Mitchell, Richard Ponzo III and his wife Valerie, Joseph Ponzo and Maria, Thomas Ponzo and Maureen. Beloved grandmother of AmandaScocozzo and husband Anthony, Melissa Ford and husband Nick, Jessica Clyburn and husband Travis, Nicole Andexler, Joseph and Gianna Ponzo. Loving great-grandmother of Nolan, Charlie, Samantha, Khalia and Kingsley.

Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church 34 Maple Ave., Hackensack, NJ 10AM. Entombment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack NJ. Visitation Friday 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Holy Name Medical Center Hospice, 718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for online condolences and directions




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
