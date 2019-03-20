|
Martha Maude Stevens
North Bergen - Martha Maude, 90, of North Bergen, New Jersey, formerly of Lyndhurst, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved sister of Amelia Anelli and the late Lucy Bednarczyk, Joe Stevens, Charlie Stevens, Mary Pandorf, Claire Porcaro, Crystal Bucaro and Evelyn Longarzo. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Miss Stevens was a member of the VFW #3545, Jersey City Women's Club, Moose Lodge in Harrison and St. Aedans Rosary Society. Funeral Saturday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday 4-8PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.