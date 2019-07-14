|
|
Martha Rochacewicz
Baraboo, WI - Martha Pauline Aten Rochacewicz, age 90 of Baraboo, WI previous long-time resident of Butler, NJ passed away on July 10, 2019. Martha graduated from Butler High School and Drake Business School. She was actively involved with her grandchildren and in her church, Butler United Methodist Church, volunteering at the Gleaners Shop, Ye Old Country Fair, Agape Circle and anything to do with crafts. Martha was also involved with the Butler fire department as an exempt volunteer. Martha is survived by her loving children, Fred Rochacewicz and wife Leilani of Baraboo,WI, Michael Rochacewicz of PA, Karen Rochacewicz and husband Bryan Huitzacua of Woodstock, IL and Ann Rochacewicz Rafferty and husband Terry of Plainfield, IL. Her eight adored grandchildren, Kristin, Kerianne, Christine, Danny, Marissa, Breann, Sean, Nicole, two step-grandchildren and six great grandchildren, Kailynn, Matthew, William, Finn, Nolan, and Declan. Martha was predeceased by her beloved husband Leonard (Rocky). Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave, Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com