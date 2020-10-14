1/
Martha Vasile
Martha Vasile

Martha Vasile (nee Bono) 90, of Saddle Brook passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Giuseppe and Annetta Bono. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Vasile. Devoted mother of Patricia Glave, John Vasile and Joseph A. Vasile and his wife Karen. Dear sister of the late Vito and Steve Bono, Mary Prosper, Anthony, Josephine and Vera Bono. Loving grandmother of Tom Glave and his wife Page, Michael Glave and his wife Heather, Christina Vasile, Joseph Vasile, Sarah Vasile and James Vasile. Cherished great grandmother of six great grandchildren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, October 17th at 8:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church Saddle Brook at 9:30 AM. Interment following at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation Friday, October 16th from 3-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association of New Jersey would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
OCT
17
Funeral
08:15 AM
Costa Memorial Home
OCT
17
Liturgy
09:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
