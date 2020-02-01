|
|
Martha Y. Wang
Glen Rock - Martha Y. Wang, 80, of Glen Rock, NJ, died on Friday, January 24, 2020. An only child born and raised in Taiwan, she was orphaned as a teenager. Despite this and other hardships, she scored well enough on her entrance exams to attend National Chung Hsing University and earned a BS in Nutrition. After graduation, she taught high school biology until she came to the USA for graduate school at Kansas State University with her husband, Kang-lu Wang. In 1969, she earned her MS in food science and settled down in Glen Rock in 1977. She was a parishioner of St. Catharine's in Glen Rock as well as the Fair Lawn Taiwanese Church. Martha was a principal board member of the Kang-lu Wang Memorial Foundation and an active member of several organizations, including the North American Taiwanese Women's Association and the World United Formosans for Independence. An avid reader of the New York Times, she was a strong advocate for human rights, Taiwanese democracy, and women's rights. Before retiring in 2002, she was a Senior Food Scientist with Nabisco Brands Inc., for 29 years. She is a listed inventor on three patents in the field of cereal science and lead inventor of a process for making shredded potato products. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, reading, and preparing meals for her granddaughters. Beloved wife of the late Kang-Lu Wang, Ph.D. Loving and devoted mother of Alvin N. Wang and his wife, Kelly Robbins. Cherished and attentive grandmother of Avery and Amelia Wang. The family will receive friends at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff from 1-3 pm on February 5th. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Catharine's Church in Glen Rock on February 6th at 11 am. A luncheon hosted by her family will immediately follow. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Dr. Kang-lu Wang Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 6165, Astoria, NY 11106 or the North American Taiwanese American Women's Association (www.natwa.com). Mourners are also encouraged to submit photos, videos, and stories to http://honoringmartha.com so that they may be preserved for Avery and Amelia to know their grandmother better when they get older.